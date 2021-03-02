Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEH opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Lixiang Education has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60.

Get Lixiang Education alerts:

About Lixiang Education

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.