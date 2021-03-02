Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

LIZI stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.21 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Get Lizhi alerts:

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.