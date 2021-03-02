Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYG remained flat at $$2.15 on Tuesday. 469,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,645. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

