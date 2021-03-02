Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on L. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.17.

Shares of L stock opened at C$61.74 on Friday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$59.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.83.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

