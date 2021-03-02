Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBLCF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

