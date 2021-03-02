Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

