Loopring (LRC) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Loopring has a market cap of $693.39 million and approximately $64.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.00808783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,111,080 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

