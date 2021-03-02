Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.70 or 0.00512223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00461163 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

