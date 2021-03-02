Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 257,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $886.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 in the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

