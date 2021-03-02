L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 618.6% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. 196,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

