LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 695 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.97.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

