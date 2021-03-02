LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,802 shares of company stock worth $35,943,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $477.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.84. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

