LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 96,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.