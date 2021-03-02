LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

