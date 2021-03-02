LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

