LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,201 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.