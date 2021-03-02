LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $785,756. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.