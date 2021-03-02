Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

