Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Up 42.9%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) shares were up 42.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 30 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.