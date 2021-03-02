Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

LUN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,574. The stock has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

