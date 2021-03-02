MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 304,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNX opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

