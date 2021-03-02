Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

