MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.45, for a total value of C$207,870.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,088.30. Insiders sold 83,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,423 over the last quarter.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,733. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.89.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.