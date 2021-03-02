Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

