Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,300 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the January 28th total of 3,649,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,465,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mallinckrodt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of MNKKQ stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.82.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.