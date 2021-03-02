Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $1.33 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 792.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.59. The stock has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $18,255,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

