Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,074.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,952.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,719.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

