Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $37,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 195,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,177. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

