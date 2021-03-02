Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.