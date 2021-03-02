Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.55 million.

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 1,475,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,750. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

