Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.14 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

