Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $49.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,761,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,360,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81,784 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.