Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of MA opened at $362.90 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $368.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $360.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

