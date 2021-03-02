Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Match Group worth $32,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after buying an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average is $133.03. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.