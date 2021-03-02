Matthew C. Giljum Sells 435 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $21,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,636. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $8,580,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $7,660,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $7,133,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.