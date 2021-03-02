Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $314,142.69

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $314,142.69 and $33.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00511247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

