MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

NYSE MBI opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $411.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Get MBIA alerts:

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.