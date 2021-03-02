McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCFE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McAfee to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of MCFE opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.