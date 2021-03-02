McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.