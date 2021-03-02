McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,670 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of McKesson worth $60,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McKesson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

