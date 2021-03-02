Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 205 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,293,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.64.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

