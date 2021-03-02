Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $302.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $239.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $265.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts expect that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Medifast by 84.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Medifast by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

