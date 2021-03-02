Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

