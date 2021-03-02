Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.