Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2,839.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corteva by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

