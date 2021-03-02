Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,958 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

