Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,675 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

