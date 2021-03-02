Membrana (MBN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,009.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $80,009.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00818026 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00062023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 606,054,373 coins and its circulating supply is 355,372,631 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io.

