Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target Increased to GBX 44 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 28 ($0.37). 2,816,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.46. The stock has a market cap of £123.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. Mercia Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

