Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce sales of $12.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.00 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $52.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 293,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

